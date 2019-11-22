E-edition Read the EADT online edition
University staff prepare to walk out over pay and pensions

PUBLISHED: 07:19 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:19 22 November 2019

The University of East Anglia will be hit with eight days of strike action from Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Members of the University and College Union at 60 UK universities, including the University of East Anglia and University of Essex, will stage eight days of strike action from Monday.

In the ballot of UCU members at the University of East Anglia, 76% of those who voted backed strikes over pension changes.

Strike action was called after no agreement could be reached between university representatives and the union.

Staff will be on picket lines at the university's main entrance from 8am each day.

The dispute concerns changes to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS).

As well as eight strike days, union members will begin "action short of a strike" from Monday - working strictly to contract, not covering absent colleagues and refusing to reschedule lectures lost to strike action.

UCU East Anglia rep Ben Jones said: "Strike action is a last resort, but universities' refusal to deal with absolutely key issues have left us with no alternative."

Strike action at the University of Essex concerns the USS pensions dispute and the pay and conditions dispute.

