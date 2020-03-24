Poll

Is UK right to start a lockdown? Tell us what you think

People in face masks walk through Ipswich town centre. Now people are being told to stay indoors Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The UK has started a nationwide three-week lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus - but what do you think about the unprecedented move?

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced the stricter set of measures on television last night after admitting that many people had not followed previous government advice.

A week ago he had told people to avoid all non-essential contact to stop the virus, which has now claimed 335 lives in the UK and thousands around the world.

But pictures still showed people cramming onto London Underground trains and gathering in tourist hotspots, causing a risk the illness would spread more quickly.

“Without a huge national effort to halt the growth of this virus, there will come a moment when no health service in the world could possibly cope - because there won’t be enough ventilators, enough intensive care beds, enough doctors and nurses,” Mr Johnson said in a television address.

As such people are no longer allowed to leave their homes unless going to the shop for necessities, to exercise once a day, for medical reasons or for key workers to travel to work.

Those who do not follow the instructions will face fines from the police – who now have increased enforcement powers – if they refuse to disperse.

The measures will last for three weeks before they are reviewed.

People in Suffolk have already reacted to the move, with Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks saying: “Everyone in Suffolk must listen and follow this very clear direction from the government. We must now all stay at home unless journeys are absolutely essential.

“This isn’t about us as individuals. This is about protecting the NHS and saving the lives of our neighbours and loved ones.”

Police teams across Suffolk Tweeted after the announcement: “Please follow the advice issued by the government on coronavirus. It’s important we do our best to protect others at this time and we all have a role to play.”

