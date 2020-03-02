E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of homes and businesses without electricity due to power cut

PUBLISHED: 11:13 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 02 March 2020

More than 400 homes in businesses in Haverhill are without power following a power cut Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE.COM

More than 400 homes in businesses in Haverhill are without power following a power cut Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

More than 400 homes and businesses in Haverhill and the surrounding area are with out electricity due to a power cut.

More than 400 homes and businesses are without power due to a power cut in Haverhill Picture: UK POWER NETWORKSMore than 400 homes and businesses are without power due to a power cut in Haverhill Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

UK Power Networks took the decision to shut off power in the CB9 area of the town shortly after 9.30am, following reports of a grounded overhead line.

The network operator said it shut the power in the interest of public safety.

As it stands, 437 properties are affected, with engineers currently on scene.

A statement from UK Power Networks said: "We're very sorry we've had to switch off your electricity.

"Our engineers have turned off the power in the Haverhill CB9 area in the interest of the public's health and safety. This is so they can investigate reports of a grounded overhead line.

"Until they are on site to assess the situation, it's difficult to provide a timescale. We'll keep you updated with our progress."

It remains unknown when power will be restored.

UK Power Networks has been approached for comment.

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A12 partially closed after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Fancy stunning views? The site will set you back £800,000

Bawdsey Manor and the Deben estuary Picture: GRAHAM MOSS

Nightclub-goer attacked four women following dancefloor altercation

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

North Stander: The ITFC blame game – but where on earth do you start?

Josh Earl is down as the crowd celebrate with goalscorer Joe Nuttall after his last gasp winnerat Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A12 partially closed after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Fancy stunning views? The site will set you back £800,000

Bawdsey Manor and the Deben estuary Picture: GRAHAM MOSS

Nightclub-goer attacked four women following dancefloor altercation

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

North Stander: The ITFC blame game – but where on earth do you start?

Josh Earl is down as the crowd celebrate with goalscorer Joe Nuttall after his last gasp winnerat Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nightclub-goer attacked four women following dancefloor altercation

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

‘Pure luck’ no one hurt by drink-driver who hit 90mph in built-up area

Stephen Clancy's three-minute spell of dangerous driving ended when he crashed into a fence outside Tesco Picture: GOOGLE

A12 partially closed after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk’s mental health patients ‘anxious’ after being sent miles from home for treatment

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's chief medical officer, Dr Dan Dalton says the trust is working hard to get patients back closer to home. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY

Hundreds of homes and businesses without electricity due to power cut

More than 400 homes in businesses in Haverhill are without power following a power cut Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE.COM
Drive 24