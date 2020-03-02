Hundreds of homes and businesses without electricity due to power cut

More than 400 homes in businesses in Haverhill are without power following a power cut

More than 400 homes and businesses in Haverhill and the surrounding area are with out electricity due to a power cut.

More than 400 homes and businesses are without power due to a power cut in Haverhill

UK Power Networks took the decision to shut off power in the CB9 area of the town shortly after 9.30am, following reports of a grounded overhead line.

The network operator said it shut the power in the interest of public safety.

As it stands, 437 properties are affected, with engineers currently on scene.

A statement from UK Power Networks said: "We're very sorry we've had to switch off your electricity.

"Our engineers have turned off the power in the Haverhill CB9 area in the interest of the public's health and safety. This is so they can investigate reports of a grounded overhead line.

"Until they are on site to assess the situation, it's difficult to provide a timescale. We'll keep you updated with our progress."

It remains unknown when power will be restored.

UK Power Networks has been approached for comment.