Electricity company reassures public supplies to remain normal during coronavirus crisis

UK Power Networks has assured its customers power supplies are running at 99.9% reliability during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

The electricity company supplying power to Suffolk and Essex has assured its customers power will remain reliable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Power cuts in the region remain “rare” during the crisis and UK Power Networks said its supplies remain 99.9% reliable and is committed to keeping electricity flowing to homes and businesses in the region.

Engineers are continuing to provide critical services and maintenance works but are no longer helping to move electricity meters, trim trees, or work at non-critical construction sites.

Vulnerable customers on the company's Priority Services Register continue to be advised to ensure a torch, portable battery charger and warm clothes are to hand, while keeping fridge and freezer doors closed.

A spokesman said: “As the company responsible for distributing power across the East of England, we’re committed to keeping electricity flowing to your home or business, especially during these uncertain times.

“We will continue to provide the best possible service to all the homes and businesses we serve, and take particular care of any customers living in vulnerable circumstances.” MORE: Follow all of our coronavirus news here

