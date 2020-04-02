E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Electricity company reassures public supplies to remain normal during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 17:03 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 02 April 2020

UK Power Networks has assured its customers power supplies are running at 99.9% reliability during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

UK Power Networks has assured its customers power supplies are running at 99.9% reliability during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

The electricity company supplying power to Suffolk and Essex has assured its customers power will remain reliable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Power cuts in the region remain “rare” during the crisis and UK Power Networks said its supplies remain 99.9% reliable and is committed to keeping electricity flowing to homes and businesses in the region.

MORE: Hospice makes desperate plea for donations during coronavirus crisis

Engineers are continuing to provide critical services and maintenance works but are no longer helping to move electricity meters, trim trees, or work at non-critical construction sites.

Vulnerable customers on the company’s Priority Services Register continue to be advised to ensure a torch, portable battery charger and warm clothes are to hand, while keeping fridge and freezer doors closed. MORE: Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus updates

A spokesman said: “As the company responsible for distributing power across the East of England, we’re committed to keeping electricity flowing to your home or business, especially during these uncertain times.

“We will continue to provide the best possible service to all the homes and businesses we serve, and take particular care of any customers living in vulnerable circumstances.” MORE: Follow all of our coronavirus news here

For the latest daily updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cash stolen in petrol station knife-point robbery

The Esso petrol station in Combs Ford was cordoned off after the incident this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Fourth knifepoint robbery in 10 days in Suffolk leaves village ‘completely shocked’

The Mace shop in Fressingfield was the fourth shop to be struck by a knifepoint robbery in 10 days across Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aldeburgh body discovery not being treated as suspicious, say police

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two further patients die at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

‘Don’t infect us!’ Provocative banners tell second-home owners to stay away from Suffolk coast

Southwold town councillors Simon Flunder and David Beavan with the banner protesting against visitors to the resort during the virus pandemic Picture: JO FLUNDER
Drive 24