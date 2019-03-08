Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Don't look down! Dramatic pictures show daring workers on giant electric power line

PUBLISHED: 15:19 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 14 June 2019

Workers from UK Power Networks install electrical equipment on overhead lines between Bramford and Lawford. Picture: SHIRLEY POTTER

Workers from UK Power Networks install electrical equipment on overhead lines between Bramford and Lawford. Picture: SHIRLEY POTTER

Archant

It's not a job for someone who is scared of heights - but thankfully these highly-skilled workers know exactly what they're doing when it comes to this truly daring task.

Workers from UK Power Networks install electrical equipment on overhead lines between Bramford and Lawford. Picture: SHIRLEY POTTERWorkers from UK Power Networks install electrical equipment on overhead lines between Bramford and Lawford. Picture: SHIRLEY POTTER

UK Power Networks is currently upgrading its 132kV electricity power lines between Bramford, Suffolk and Lawford, in Essex, as part of a £5.5million revamp project.

But in order to do that, it means people have to climb the dizzying heights of an overhead power line tower to fit new equipment, which will help to control the flow of power and help the lines to work more efficiently.

Step forward this brave team from UK Power Networks, who can be seen in these photos taken by Shirley Potter at Wenham Road, Copdock, near Ipswich suspended at great height with harnesses clipping them to the tower.

The pictures also show them using vertical ladders to move along the power lines safely - not a job for the faint-hearted.

Workers from UK Power Networks install electrical equipment on overhead lines between Bramford and Lawford. Picture: SHIRLEY POTTERWorkers from UK Power Networks install electrical equipment on overhead lines between Bramford and Lawford. Picture: SHIRLEY POTTER

While the pictures are enough to make some of us wince, UK Power Networks says the benefits of their actions will soon become clear - as it will enable to firm to power 45,000 more homes without building additional infrastructure.

You may also want to watch:

It will in turn potentially save customers up to £8million, a UK Power Networks spokesman said.

The spokesman added: "Linesmen in these images are working safely at height to install electrical equipment on our 132kV lines between Bramford and Lawford.

"This upgrade is part of a £5.5million investment to make the lines work more efficiently and will include fitting new equipment to control the flow of power.

"The equipment will balance load across three power lines on the same circuit to bolster capacity and accommodate more decarbonised, renewable generation.

"This project is trialling new technology to release 95MW of additional capacity - that is enough to power 45,000 homes without building any additional infrastructure and will potentially save customers up to £8million."

The "Power Guardian" devices being installed have already been trialled successful in the United States and France. This is the first time they are being trialled in the United Kingdom.

They work by impeding the line carrying the most electricity, and route power to alternative circuits with more capacity.

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pulled out of the Tory leadership race Picture: PA WIRE

Trapped person freed from car after crash

The Street in Shotley is currently closed as Suffolk police deal with the scene of a crash between a Ford C-Max, Fiat Doblo and Mini Cooper Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I think in the long term things are looking up for us’ - Kenlock excited for Town future

Myles Kenlock is excited for the future at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Picks from the Paddocks: Gold Mount looks intriguing at York

Making Miracles ridden by Silvestre De Sousa goes to post. Photo: PA

Don’t look down! Dramatic pictures show daring workers on giant electric power line

Workers from UK Power Networks install electrical equipment on overhead lines between Bramford and Lawford. Picture: SHIRLEY POTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists