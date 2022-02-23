'It's amazing': Singer/songwriter claims top billing in national contest

Jerome, also known as Jay, picked up first prize in the 'acoustic/unplugged' category of the UK Songwriting Contest. - Credit: Jerome Anthony

Singer/songwriter Jerome Anthony, also known as Jay, has been celebrating after his song 'Dotted Line' led him to victory in the prestigious UK Songwriting Contest.

The contest is one of the world's longest-running and most successful international songwriting competitions.

Jay, from Pebmarsh on the Suffolk-Essex border, won the 'acoustic/unplugged' category. He said: “It’s amazing and a little bit unreal. It’s come as a bit of a shock as the competition level was so high.

“If I’m being honest, I thought that some other songs I entered would do better in the competition. This was an older song I revamped. My wife told me, ‘You’ve got to enter this one!’ I didn’t think it would get as far as it got."

Jay, with his certificates from the UK Songwriting Contest. - Credit: Jerome Anthony

Jay, 43, who takes inspiration from musical figures like Tim Wheeler and Brian Wilson, described his song as a "kind of anti-protest song in respects to that we’re all governed by some kind of signing of a document, whether that be a driving licence or marriage certificate, everything requires a signature these days.

“It’s a freedom song to say, ‘well there’s a life outside of there at the same time’, and sit back and enjoy life itself, and not be governed by this dotted line."

Judge Susan Muranty said: "I loved the social protest vibe and the way it’s been handled with such a deceptively joyful and upbeat approach. Definitely a song for the times."

Jay is a landscape gardener five days a week, using his spare time to create songs in his home-based studio. He said: “In the evenings I get back, have dinner, put the kids to bed and I go out to my little studio and just write songs.

Jay said he has been creating music and writing songs for the last 20 years. - Credit: Jerome Anthony

“I come from a musical background, my dad is a music teacher, but I didn’t like it when I was younger. It was only in mid-school life that I was starting to form bands and write songs.

“From then I’ve been writing non-stop for the past couple of decades."

As part of his prize for winning Jay now has access to support from musical industry experts which he said is something he "needed" and he now plans to get more of his music out there following his success.

Jay will now also represent the UK in the next stage of the contest to crown an international winner.

You can listen to Jay's song 'Dotted Line' on Soundcloud or the UK Songwriting Contest's YouTube channel.