UK Storm names revealed for 2020/21 – is your name on the list?

Thomas Howard, Milly Howard, Ruben and Leo Sedley having fun in Storm Dennis. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The Met Office has announced the names of its winter storms across the UK and Ireland in 2020/21 following a cold and wet bank holiday weekend.

Storm clouds gathering over the windmill during Storm Francis. Picture: VALERIE ROZIER/IWITNESS Storm clouds gathering over the windmill during Storm Francis. Picture: VALERIE ROZIER/IWITNESS

Two storms – Ellen and Francis – brought high winds to Suffolk last month, with trees blocking roads, villages left without power and parks closed to keep residents safe.

The Met Office has today revealed the official list of storm names for the upcoming winter months – complete with handy tips of how to pronounce them.

From today, the first storm to impact the UK, Ireland or the Netherlands will be named ‘Aiden’, while the second storm will be ‘Bella’.

As in previous years, Q, U, X, Y and Z will not be used, to comply with the international storm naming conventions.

The Met Office works with Met Éireann to come up with a list of names every year for the ‘Name our Storms’ campaign, which has been running since 2015.

The campaign has helped raise awareness of the threat and impact of severe weather in Britain and Ireland before it hits.

The 2020/21 list has been compiled from names suggested by the public which reflect the diversity of the three nations.

See the full list below:

Aiden

Bella

Christoph

Darcy

Evert (Eh-vert)

Fleur

Gavin

Heulwen (Hail-wen)

Iain

Julia

Klaas (Klaa-s)

Lilah (Ly-la)

Minne (Min)

Naia (N-eye-a)

Oscar

Phoebe

Ravi

Saidhbhín (Sigh-veen)

Tobias

Veronica

Wilson