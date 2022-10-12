Ukrainian ballerina 'happy to return to UK' amid worries for family

A Ukrainian ballet dancer whose family remains in the wartorn country has described the ongoing conflict as "a terrible dream".

Ekaterina Floria is currently performing in Swan Lake around the country, and will perform at the Princes Theatre in Clacton later this month.

The conflict remains a worry for the 34-year-old as in recent days further attacks have occurred on the country's capital Kyiv as well as in Lviv, Kharkiv and Odesa at the hand of Russian forces

Originally from Mariupol, the 34-year-old moved to Donetsk when she was 12 to pursue ballet.

A lot of Ekaterina's family still live in Ukraine, despite her moving out of the country 17 years ago.

She said: "It's like a terrible dream.

Ekaterina Floria - Credit: Amande Concerts

"When you're sleeping and you see something really terrible, but then you wake up and everything's ok, this isn't like that. It's not a dream.

"It is terrible, and it is painful to talk about that because I still can't believe it.

"My aunt and uncle are still living in Mariupol, and for people who are older, it is hard for them to leave and start a new life, and their thinking is 'maybe we will die tomorrow, but it will be in the place we were born and spend all our life.'

"I remember the times when everything was fine, we were travelling from Kyiv to Moscow and it was so easy and everyone was so friendly.

"I am very sad that my hometown became so famous around the world for the wrong reasons."

Ekaterina became principal ballerina at the Donbas Ballet Theatre, which meant she could tour the world with her ballet.

Ekaterina Floria - Credit: Amande Concerts

She is now part of the Mariinsky Theatre, one of the most historic opera and ballet theatres in the world, which she joined in 2016.

On talking about performing in Clacton, she said: "I am so happy to be on stage again.

"I am very happy to perform in the UK again because I was last here 17-years-ago, and the audience is kind here and so warm."

The performance of Swan Lake will be on October 26 at the Princes Theatre in Clacton.