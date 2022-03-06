Ukrainian refugees could be rehomed in Suffolk Airbnbs

Ukrainian refugees could be temporarily rehomed in Suffolk Airbnb properties after the rental firm announced plans to take in 100,000 refugees.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked a mass evacuation from the country, with about one million refugees said to be in neighbouring countries.

Airbnb's pledge to provide temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees will take place all over the world and seek to accommodate 100,000 refugees.

Organisations across Suffolk are taking donations to be sent to Ukraine - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There are currently more than 500 properties in Suffolk registered with Airbnb.

Organisations across Suffolk have announced plans to send supplies to assist Ukrainians – with several people even driving to the country.

Airbnb's announcement comes after Boris Johnson said the UK could take in 200,000 or more Ukrainians earlier in the week.