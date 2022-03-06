News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Ukrainian refugees could be rehomed in Suffolk Airbnbs

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:00 AM March 6, 2022
Suffolk could rehome Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban in Airbnb properties

Suffolk could rehome Ukranian refugees in Airbnb properties. - Credit: Open Grid Scheduler/Grid Engine / Flickr/Creative Commons

Ukrainian refugees could be temporarily rehomed in Suffolk Airbnb properties after the rental firm announced plans to take in 100,000 refugees.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked a mass evacuation from the country, with about one million refugees said to be in neighbouring countries.

Airbnb's pledge to provide temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees will take place all over the world and seek to accommodate 100,000 refugees. 

Folk Cafe are taking donations to Poland to aid the Ukrainian people Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Organisations across Suffolk are taking donations to be sent to Ukraine - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There are currently more than 500 properties in Suffolk registered with Airbnb.

Organisations across Suffolk have announced plans to send supplies to assist Ukrainians – with several people even driving to the country.

Airbnb's announcement comes after Boris Johnson said the UK could take in 200,000 or more Ukrainians earlier in the week. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Site of the proposed 44 homes in Elmswell

Planning and Development

Plans for 44 homes in Suffolk village set to move step closer

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Foxhall Road is currently closed after a three-vehicle crash 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash outside Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Postcodes in Hadleigh, Ipswich, Cross Green, between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds, Bungay and Mildenhall won £1000

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The 10 Suffolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Darius Linkus who had the idea of a donation centre. Folk Cafe are taking donations to Poland to aid

Video

Suffolk men driving to Ukraine with donations following 'amazing' response

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon