Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Dozens of estates left by people in Suffolk and north Essex are currently going unclaimed. Could you be an heir?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lists of unclaimed estates underline the importance of making a will. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/GETTY Lists of unclaimed estates underline the importance of making a will. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/GETTY

Check our list of surnames to see if you may be in line to inherit thousands of pounds.

When somebody dies without leaving a will and they have no known family, their property passes to the Crown.

This could potentially include houses and money as well as personal possessions. If you are a relative of the deceased person, you may be entitled to a share of the estate.

The government produces a spreadsheet, updated daily, showing which legacies have not yet been claimed by any relatives.

Our lists here include people who died in Suffolk and north Essex, and also the names of deceased people who were born in the area.

Many have been on the list for years, with the majority believed to be people who died alone and are listed as single people or widows or widowers.

Importance of making a will

The fact that so much money is going unclaimed underlines how important it is to make a will, to ensure your money goes to the people who you want to inherit.

You may also want to watch:

One recent survey by the Remember a Charity consortium found 68% of adults in the UK had not got round to making a will, including 47% of those over 55 - with some wrongly believing only the wealthy need to bother.

Matthew Cameron, president of Suffolk & North Essex Law Society, said: "There is often a misunderstanding about what happens to a person's estate when they die if they haven't made a will. It doesn't automatically pass to a surviving partner or spouse."

Mr Cameron, a partner at Ashtons Legal Solicitors in Suffolk, stressed it was important to draw up a will properly, in consultation with a solicitor, to ensure your wishes are carried out.

He added: "We see an increasing number of challenges to estates where there are complications, which incur a lot of legal costs. It is better to spend a bit of money in advance and ensure you have a good will."

Time limits on making a claim

If you believe you may have a claim on an estate, it is important to act quickly, as the government usually only accepts claims up to 12 years after the administration of the estate.

There are rules about which relatives may be entitled. If there's no will, a person's spouse or civil partner and then any children have first claim. However, if there is no spouse or child, anyone descended from a grandparent of the person is entitled to a share in the estate.

To make a claim, you will normally need to send a family tree showing your relationship, together with two pieces of identification. You might also be asked to send birth, death or marriage certificates.

If you are not a relative, it may still be possible to receive a grant from the estate in certain circumstances - for instance, if you once lived together or cared for them.

For more details, visit the government's website.