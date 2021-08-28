People with these surnames could be sitting on an unclaimed fortune

Published: 12:23 PM August 28, 2021

The government's unclaimed estates data is updated daily – and people in Suffolk could be sitting on a fortune - Credit: PA

More than 50 people in Suffolk could unknowingly be sitting on a fortune, with dozens of estates of the county's deceased remaining unclaimed.

Data released by the government shows that dozens of estates remain unclaimed in the county – some of which date back almost 30 years.

Anyone in the deceased's family can make a claim to the government to recover their estates, which could be worth thousands.

When someone dies with no will or known family, their property passes to the Crown as ownerless property – also known as "bona vacantia".

Estates can include any kind of property such as buildings, money or even personal possessions.

In all, the data – which is updated daily – lists 53 people who died in Suffolk, dating as far back as 1992, as well as three people who were born in the county but died elsewhere.

The people came from towns including Ipswich, Eye, Bury St Edmunds and Felixstowe – with many dying as widows, bachelors or spinsters.

Relatives of the deceased – such as spouses, siblings, cousins, uncles and aunts – can make a claim for their estates via the government's Bona Vacantia division.

You can use our searchable tables above to find out if your surname is on the list.

Those who are making a claim will be asked to send a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification.

They may also be asked to send birth, death or marriage certificates.

However, those who are not relatives can still apply for a grant from the estate – for example, if they lived together or once cared for them.

To find out more about making a claim, visit the government’s website.