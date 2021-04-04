People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes

Published: 3:21 PM April 4, 2021

More than 50 estates of people from Suffolk remain unclaimed - Credit: Archant

People in Suffolk could unknowingly be sitting on thousands of pounds – with dozens of estates of the county's deceased remaining unclaimed.

Data published by the government shows more than 50 estates have not been claimed – and are therefore open for family members to make a claim.

When someone dies with no will or known family, their property passes to the Crown as ownerless property – also known as "bona vacantia".

Estates can include any kind of property such as buildings, money or even personal possessions.

In all, the data – which is updated daily – lists 56 people who died in Suffolk, dating as far back as 1991, as well as three people who were born in the county but died elsewhere.

The people came from towns including Ipswich, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Southwold – with many dying as widows, bachelors or spinsters.

Relatives of the deceased – such as spouses, siblings, cousins, uncles and aunts – can make a claim for their estates via the government's Bona Vacantia division.

You can use our searchable tables above to find out if your surname is on the list.

When making a claim, you'll be asked to send a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification.

You might also be asked to send birth, death or marriage certificates.

However, if you are not a relative, you can still apply for a grant from the estate – for example, if you lived together or once cared for them.

To find out more about making a claim, visit the government’s website.