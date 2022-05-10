News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
You could be sitting on a fortune if your surname is on this list

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:57 AM May 10, 2022
Youth service funding has decreased significantly over the last decade

Dozens of estates remain unclaimed in Suffolk and people in the county could be entitled to thousands - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dozens of estates remain unclaimed in Suffolk and thousands of pounds could be waiting for unsuspecting people.

When someone dies with no will or known family, their property is then passed onto the Crown and is classed as ownerless.

Is your surname included in this list of unclaimed estates?

Estates can include any kind of property such as buildings, money or even personal possessions.

The list of estates is updated daily by HM Treasury and featured 50 family names as of May 9, 2021.

The people came from towns including Ipswich, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket – with many dying as widows, bachelors or spinsters.

When making a claim for an estate, you'll be asked to send the government a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification.

However, if you are not a relative, you can still apply for a grant from the estate – for example, if you lived together or once cared for them.

