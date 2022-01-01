Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune
- Credit: PA
Thousands of pounds could be waiting for people in Suffolk as dozens of estates remain unclaimed — is your surname on this list?
When someone dies with no will or known family, their property is then passed onto the Crown and is classed as ownerless.
Estates can include any kind of property such as buildings, money or even personal possessions.
The list of estates is updated daily by HM Treasury and featured 51 family names as of December 31, 2021.
The people came from towns including Ipswich, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket – with many dying as widows, bachelors or spinsters.
When making a claim for an estate, you'll be asked to send the government a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification.
However, if you are not a relative, you can still apply for a grant from the estate – for example, if you lived together or once cared for them.
Most Read
- 1 Major changes ahead for household bin collections in Suffolk
- 2 Woman dies following medical emergency on A12
- 3 Firefighters to 'remain throughout the night' to battle large industrial unit blaze
- 4 CCTV released as woman left with life-changing injuries after assault
- 5 Suffolk restaurant boss demands support from government
- 6 Mid Suffolk hits record high as Covid cases increase across county
- 7 Owners object to moving as new sites revealed for prom beach huts
- 8 Who made the 2022 New Year's Honours list from Suffolk?
- 9 Ipswich man, 26, arrested on suspicion of rape in Essex
- 10 Hospitals announce visiting suspension from New Year's Day