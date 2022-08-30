Uncle 'over the moon' with nephew's 100,000 step challenge

A Stowmarket pharmacy manager has completed a 100,000 step challenge to raise money for charity as a joint wedding and birthday gift to his uncle. - Credit: Steve Wigby/Dan Forsdyke

A Stowmarket pharmacy manager has completed 100,000 steps in a day as a joint wedding and birthday gift to his uncle.

On Friday, August 26, Dan Forsdyke set out on a mammoth challenge in order to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Dan's uncle Ian has Motor Neurone Disease and, as he was married on his birthday on Thursday, August 25, he and his partner Steve requested that donations be made to the MNDA.

Rather than popping money in a card or making a donation online, Dan set himself the huge challenge of walking 100,000 steps in one day.

The day after his uncle's birthday and wedding, Dan left the house at 4.20am and walked through the door more than 18 hours later at 10.47pm.

In total, he covered 100,015 steps, 55.5 miles and burnt over 7,000 calories in his 18.5 hour mega-journey.

His route was mainly focused around where he lives in Stowmarket, but he also visited Needham Lake to complete a few laps with members of his family, including his beloved uncle Ian.

Dan visited Needham Lake to complete a few laps with members of his family, including his beloved uncle Ian. - Credit: Marion Forsdyke

Dan added: "I revisited a few areas on repeat, so some people must have seen me going around and thought 'what is this man doing?'"

He's smashed his fundraising targets by amassing £1,300 in both online and offline donations, but is still hoping to raise more in the coming days.

Dan said his uncle Ian was "over the moon" to hear how much he had raised and was very proud and thankful that he had chosen to undertake the challenge in his honour.

Dan added: "After walking that far, I had a few blisters and a poorly hip which is nothing in comparison to what those with Motor Neurone Disease go through on a day-to-day basis.

"I'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated and supported me. It's amazing to have raised so much money for a charity my family appreciate on a personal level."