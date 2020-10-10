Maize maze helps to celebrate coronavirus heroes

Robert Steele from Wymondham and his daughter, Maddison, six, centre, with his partner Kelly Taylor, and her children, Poppy, six, and Edward, four, check the map to find their way through the Maize Maze created in celebration of the NHS and keyworkers at the Undley Pumpkin Patch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

A special maize maze has been created in west Suffolk to help mark the work of key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsie Mackenzie, five, and her brother George, two, from Elmswell, hitch a dry ride through the mud with their pumpkins at the Undley Pumpkin Patch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Elsie Mackenzie, five, and her brother George, two, from Elmswell, hitch a dry ride through the mud with their pumpkins at the Undley Pumpkin Patch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Undley Farm in Beck Row has been hosting its maze since 2002 and its pumpkin patch since 1999 but this year’s event is quite unlike any they have held before.

“It’s been quite a bit different,” said Sally Pooley from Undley Farm.

“There’s lots of things we have had to put in place.

“It’s been quite stressful at times.”

Sebastian Robbins, four, enjoying finding his way through the Maize Maze created in celebration of the NHS and keyworkers at the Undley Pumpkin Patch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Sebastian Robbins, four, enjoying finding his way through the Maize Maze created in celebration of the NHS and keyworkers at the Undley Pumpkin Patch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This year the site is bigger than ever before at 75 acres or roughly 75 football pitches up from 50 acres last year.

“It’s the first time we have had to put a ticket system in online,” said Mrs Pooley.

“We have had to limit numbers to make sure everyone has enough space.”

Despite all the changes to the way the site works, the event has continued to prove popular, with all weekend tickets now booked until the end of the season.

Owner Sally Pooley at the Undley Pumpkin Patch which has a Maize Maze in celebration of the NHS and keyworkers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Owner Sally Pooley at the Undley Pumpkin Patch which has a Maize Maze in celebration of the NHS and keyworkers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This year’s maze has been designed to reflect the efforts of key workers with emergency service workers, bin men and shop staff all represented in the maze.

Also features is national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, whose fundraising efforts helped to raise £32million for the NHS.

The maze was designed by Sally and her husband Anthony and was created by a company using GPS.

“We normally try and do something topical,” said Mrs Pooley.

Maddison Steele, six, left, with Edward Taylor, four and his sister Poppy, six, in the Maize Maze created in celebration of the NHS and keyworkers at the Undley Pumpkin Patch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Maddison Steele, six, left, with Edward Taylor, four and his sister Poppy, six, in the Maize Maze created in celebration of the NHS and keyworkers at the Undley Pumpkin Patch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Last year we did Brexit. This year we wanted to show our appreciation for the NHS and key workers.”

As well as incorporating him into the maze the farm also had a colourful trailer painted to great visitors when they arrive; it too features Captain Tom.

“We just wanted something bright and colourful when people turn up,” said Mrs Pooley.

“It took two people, two days to create.”

Imogen Moles, six, with Samuel O'Neill, eight, and his brother Oliver, 13, from Ipswich, with their chosen pumpkins at the Undley Pumpkin Patch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Imogen Moles, six, with Samuel O'Neill, eight, and his brother Oliver, 13, from Ipswich, with their chosen pumpkins at the Undley Pumpkin Patch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mrs Pooley said that they were as pleased as their visitors to have been able to open this year, despite the restrictions.

“We are grateful we are open,” said Mrs Pooley.

“I think people just want some where to go and somewhere to take the children.”

The maize made and pumpkin patch will remain open until Saturday, October 31.

