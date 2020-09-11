Farm creates stunning giant maze in tribute to NHS key workers

A Suffolk farm has created a giant maze which pays tribute to NHS key workers following the Covid-19 crisis.

Undley Farm, near Beck Row in Suffolk, makes a new maize maze every year ready for school holiday periods, so children can while away the hours trying to solve the major puzzle.

Last year’s was one that left visitors feeling particularly lost and confused because it was Brexit-themed, with so many twists and turns it could have resembled Britain’s own tortuous negotiations to leave.

The 2020 maze is equally as topical, given this year’s coronavirus pandemic - spelling out “thank you NHS key workers” with pictures of different people who have kept the country going during lockdown.

This year’s maize maze has also been especially created with wider pathways to make social distancing easy.

It aims to raise funds for the NHS this year, with 50p donated to the NHS from the entrance fee of every paying person.

In previous years, there has been a £1,000 prize draw - but this year’s windfall will be donated to the NHS instead.

The maize maze opens on the weekend of October 3 and 4.

For more information, visit the farm’s website.