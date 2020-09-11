E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Farm creates stunning giant maze in tribute to NHS key workers

PUBLISHED: 14:56 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 11 September 2020

The key workers-themed maize maze at Undley Farm, near Beck Row. Picture: UNDLEY FARM

The key workers-themed maize maze at Undley Farm, near Beck Row. Picture: UNDLEY FARM

Archant

A Suffolk farm has created a giant maze which pays tribute to NHS key workers following the Covid-19 crisis.

Undley Farm, near Beck Row in Suffolk, makes a new maize maze every year ready for school holiday periods, so children can while away the hours trying to solve the major puzzle.

Last year’s was one that left visitors feeling particularly lost and confused because it was Brexit-themed, with so many twists and turns it could have resembled Britain’s own tortuous negotiations to leave.

MORE: See how ‘Brexit maze’ left people lost and confused

You may also want to watch:

The 2020 maze is equally as topical, given this year’s coronavirus pandemic - spelling out “thank you NHS key workers” with pictures of different people who have kept the country going during lockdown.

This year’s maize maze has also been especially created with wider pathways to make social distancing easy.

It aims to raise funds for the NHS this year, with 50p donated to the NHS from the entrance fee of every paying person.

In previous years, there has been a £1,000 prize draw - but this year’s windfall will be donated to the NHS instead.

The maize maze opens on the weekend of October 3 and 4.

For more information, visit the farm’s website.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk – as positive cases triple in two weeks

The latest coronavirus infection rates for Suffolk show a rise and the number of positive cases has also increased, according to public health figures. More people are now wearing face coverings around Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

