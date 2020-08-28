Serious collision between two cars closes Suffolk road

Undley Road, Undley has been closed following a serious crash between two cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A serious collision between two cars has closed Undley Road in north Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police were called to the incident in Undley, near Lakenheath shortly after 11.20am today.

They arrived to find that two vehicles had collided and were blocking the road, which has now been closed.

One person is understood to have suffered serious injuries and is now under the care of the ambulance services.

The fire service were also called to attend the scene after reports that a person was trapped in one of the cars but were not needed.

Officers have since closed the road and motorists are advised to avoid the area, or allow for delays.