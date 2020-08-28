Serious collision between two cars closes Suffolk road
PUBLISHED: 12:26 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 28 August 2020
Archant
A serious collision between two cars has closed Undley Road in north Suffolk.
The police were called to the incident in Undley, near Lakenheath shortly after 11.20am today.
They arrived to find that two vehicles had collided and were blocking the road, which has now been closed.
One person is understood to have suffered serious injuries and is now under the care of the ambulance services.
The fire service were also called to attend the scene after reports that a person was trapped in one of the cars but were not needed.
Officers have since closed the road and motorists are advised to avoid the area, or allow for delays.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.