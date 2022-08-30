Unexploded bomb found in Suffolk village

Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment team were called to Red Lodge - Credit: Mildenhall Police

An unexploded bomb has been safely detonated after being discovered in a Suffolk village.

Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment team were called to a field in Warren Road, Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, at about 2.30pm on Tuesday (August 30) after a member of the public reported the discovery.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed no one was evacuated and a controlled detonation of the device within a police cordon was carried out.

The scene was made safe at about 6.30pm.