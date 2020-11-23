Army bomb squad called after grenade found in pond

A bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion of a grenade that was discovered in a pond in Colchester.

Essex Police said on Twitter that an unexploded grenade had been found in Bourne Pond, near Bourne Road, on Sunday evening.

An army bomb disposal unit was called and carried out a controlled detonation of the grenade at 11.10pm.

Essex Police said on Twitter: “This may cause a loud noise but we don’t want residents to be concerned.

“We’re asking that residents keep clear from the area though for their own safety.

“We appreciate this is taking place late on a Sunday night but it’s important the grenade is made safe.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

