Bomb disposal unit called as unexploded Second World War weapon found
- Credit: Essex Police Tendring District
Army experts have been called in to detonate an unexploded Second World War bomb in Clacton.
Officers from Essex Police were called to a "suspicious object" discovered by metal detectorists on farmland off St Johns Road on Sunday, January 9.
In a post on Facebook, Essex Police's Tendring District Team said: "The detecting club had done the right thing leaving the item alone and calling the Police as the item was quickly identified as an unexploded Second World War mortar round.
"Officers called in experts from the Army who safely destroyed the ordnance at scene with a small explosive charge."
Sergeant Felton from the Community Policing Team at Essex Police said: "Officers deal with a huge variety of incidents daily and we never know what we'll be called to next.
"Whilst my team normally focus on community matters, we are all still front-line police officers and help where needed, public safety is always our number one priority."
