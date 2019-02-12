Can you spot why police stopped this car?

The badly damaged Vauxhall Insignia was stopped by officers in Mildenhall. Archant

An uninsured driver was stopped by police driving a severely damaged car in Suffolk.

The Vauxhall Insignia saloon was pulled over by officers in the Mildenhall area.

It has now been impounded by police and the uninsured motorist is assisting the Norfolk and Suffolk police Road Casualty Reduction Team.

Police from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “This vehicle was stopped by @MildnhallPolice in the #Mildenhall area and dealt with by Road Casualty Reduction Team #RCRT. Any idea why the vehicle caught the officers attention? The driver had no insurance. The vehicle has now been seized.”