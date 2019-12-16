E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New artwork at pub includes Boris Johnson as The Joker!

PUBLISHED: 10:53 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 16 December 2019

Artwork by prisoners at The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell Picture: Brendan Padfield

The Unruly Pig is known for its eclectic artworks but has some very interesting pieces indeed hanging over the Christmas period.

There is a very different sort of seasonal cheer on display at The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge this Christmas.

The gastropub has teamed up with its local prison, HMP Warren Hill, Hollesley, Suffolk to exhibit works of art by prison residents.

The pub financially supports Snape Maltings' charitable outreach programme which works with the prison to develop residents' art and music skills.

Owner of The Unruly Pig, Brendan Padfield said: "We have been a supporter of the amazing work done by the charity Snape Maltings at HMP Warren Hill for a little while now". Recently Brendan was invited to the annual exhibition of resident's art and was impressed by what he saw.

"The quality of the art on display was excellent -some controversial and certainly thought work and I thought how proud I would be to show some of this art at my restaurant."

Whilst award-winning for the quality of its food, The Unruly Pig is also very well known for Brendan's eclectic art collection. When asked about to describe the pieces on show Brendan wryly and proudly smiles saying: "Quirky. I love quirky! The art is a bit wacky and certainly a little controversial. We like to be different at The Unruly Pig." The works on display from the prison are also therefore another eclectic mix of media and styles and a also little controversial.

"There is a fantastic painting of Boris Johnson in the guise of the Joker from the Batman movie. There is also a beautiful oil of a couple gently touching heads with their eyes closed. My personal favourite is a cartoon called "Fishing for Opportunity" which seems so apt in the circumstances.

"I don't seek to excuse in way what the residents' reason for being in prison. But I do think that any initiative that helps rehabilitate and give hope which must be a good thing. That is why we at The Unruly Pig applauds and proudly support Snape Maltings' brilliant work at the prison."

