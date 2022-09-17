Unique 'Coronation Gift of the Elizabeths' discovered
- Credit: Elizabeth Pearse
A Lowestoft woman has uncovered a long-lost remnant of a coronation gift given on behalf of Britain's 'Elizabeths' in 1953.
Elizabeth Pearse, 74, was sorting through her writing box earlier in the week when, amongst items of stationery and memories for her college years, she found a letter from the Women's Guild of Empire.
The letter reads: "We know that the Elizabeths of Britain and the Commonwealth would like an opportunity to express their loyal, dutiful and affectionate wishes to Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of her Coronation.
It requests a donation from 'the Elizabeths' to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), a charity for which the Queen was a Patron.
After 60 years of service, Her Majesty only stepped down as patron of the NSPCC and 25 other national organisations in December 2016.
The letter encouraged "any Elizabeth to send us her contribution for inclusion in the gift", including the names Elizabeth, Elisabeth, Elspeth, Eliza, Elsie, Betty and other derivatives.
Elizabeth's father gave a donation of two shillings and six pence on behalf of his then five-year-old daughter, a memory she is treasuring all these years later.
"I had completely forgotten about it and it was rather emotional to come across," said Elizabeth.
"It has definitely taken on new meaning since the passing of our Queen."
She recognised her father's handwriting immediately and also found a receipt confirming a donation on behalf of 'Miss Elizabeth Bantoft', which was her maiden name.
Alongside the letter, Elizabeth also found two photograph's from her home village Orford's coronation celebrations.
She said: "I love the pictures of the three of us - me at five years old, my sister Jane at four and my youngest sister Phyllis at three."
Elizabeth remembers her aunt taking her to the parade and said she also recalled gathering with all the village's children in Quay Street and Market Square.
"I actually remember feeling a bit bewildered by at all, as it was such a big thing and my sister's and I were placed right at the front," added Elizabeth.
"We were dressed up in red, white and blue and all the children had a wonderful time wearing their fancy dress."