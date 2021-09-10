5 unique attractions in Suffolk

Published: 10:58 AM September 10, 2021

Suffolk is known for its beautiful flat landscape and wide open skies, but there is more to the county than just endless acres of farmland.

This summer Suffolk has seen a boom in the number of tourists choosing to staycation in the county.

So, here are five unique places for tourists and locals alike to visit:

Sutton Hoo

Sutton Hoo in Woodbridge is a beautiful 255-acre estate with far-reaching views of the River Deben. The estate is also home to one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time.

Visitors can learn about the 1939 discovery of an Anglo-Saxon ship burial which was recently dramatised in Netflix blockbuster The Dig.

From the viewing tower the position of the Anglo Saxon burial ship can easily be seen on the ground. - Credit: Paul Geater

A new viewing platform at the site has recently been completed, giving a never before seen perspective on the burial site - including the site of the ship unearthed by Basil Brown and Charles Phillips.

Where: Tranmer House, Woodbridge IP12 3DJ

Oasis Camel Park

One of the only places in the UK that you can get up and close with camels.

The attraction also features alpacas, giving visitors the option to walk the South American animals around the park.

Oasis Camel Park in Halesworth is a great day out for all the family. Picture: ANNA WEISS-HINDLE - Credit: citizenside.com

The camel park offers plenty of ideas for days out. For £80 two people will get admission to the park, a welcome drink, a camel ride, the chance to take a llama or alpaca out for a stroll, and lunch/afternoon tea.

Where: The Camel Park Oasis, Orchard Farm, Linstead, Halesworth, Suffolk, IP19 0DT

Tide Mill museum

A rare opportunity to see one of the few remaining tide mills in the world in action.

The Tide Mill museum in Woodbridge Picture: RACHEL EDGE - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Visitors can take a tour around the mill, which has been in operation for more than 800 years and was once owned by the Royal Family.

The historic building is spread across three floors and features interactive models and audio stations.

Where: Woodbridge Tide Mill Museum, Tide Mill Way, Woodbridge IP12 1BY

National Horseracing Museum

Located in the heart of Newmarket, the National Horseracing Museum is a five acre site which consists of three attractions, the National Horseracing museum, the Packard Galleries of British Sporting Art in Palace House, and a chance to meet former racehorses.

The National History museum in Newmarket - Credit: NHRM/ Will Farrow @ Farrows Creative

Visitors can also experience the thrill of racing using a simulator at the museum.

Where: National Horseracing Museum, Palace House, Palace Street, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 8EP

Bures Dragon

Located on the Essex border, the Bures dragon was created as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

The dragon carved into the hillside in Bures - Credit: Liz Trenow

The dragon's outline was constructed on the hillside because of a local legend. The legends says that in the middle ages, the servants of a local knight attempted to kill a dragon they had encountered in the area.

The dragon can be seen from Cuckoo Hill to Clickett bridle path on the east side of Bures.

Where: Bures CO8 5BP

