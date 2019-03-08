More than 200 pieces of students' artwork are on display in Sudbury

Sudbury As Our Canvas sees more than 200 pieces in 46 shopfronts, cafes and vacant retail units Picture: ED CLARK ED CLARK

Aspiring artists from Thomas Gainsborough School have added creativity to the window displays of Sudbury thanks to a unique project that was unveiled this week.

Chloe Walker (Year 12 student), Ed Clark (head of art at Thomas Gainsborough School), Judith Blatch (owner of Winch and Blatch), Jessica Arkesden and Masey Hinton (year 12 students) Picture: THOMAS GAINSBOROUGH SCHOOL Chloe Walker (Year 12 student), Ed Clark (head of art at Thomas Gainsborough School), Judith Blatch (owner of Winch and Blatch), Jessica Arkesden and Masey Hinton (year 12 students) Picture: THOMAS GAINSBOROUGH SCHOOL

The birthplace of the famous artist has kept with its rich creative tradition after more than 160 students from all year groups exhibited more than 200 pieces in 46 shopfronts, cafes and vacant retail units.

Sudbury As Our Canvas features everything from paintings and drawings to textiles and photographs with the project designed to bring the creativity and talent of the young people into the community in a visible and engaging way.

Students from the school's sixth form have taken leading roles in the development of the project as part of their work for the prestigious gold level Art Award.

Jessica Arkesden, one of the gold award students, said: "This exhibition has allowed us to showcase our school's vast skills and abilities. We are all so proud to be part of this project."

Key to the exhibition's success has been the enthusiastic support from the local businesses which have agreed to exhibit the work in their windows.

Judith Blatch, owner of Winch and Blatch department store, said: "Winch and Blatch is delighted to be working with such inspirational young artists.

"Their work is of an extremely high calibre and I would urge visitors to the town centre to take a few minutes to admire the talent of these young people."

Sudbury As Our Canvas runs until July 12 Picture: ED CLARK Sudbury As Our Canvas runs until July 12 Picture: ED CLARK

Thomas Gainsborough School head of art, Ed Clark, added: "We are exceptionally proud of our students, both for the quality of the work they have produced and the effort and ability they have shown in organising and hanging this exhibition. It is testament to the quality of the students at our school."

Sudbury As Our Canvas runs until July 12.