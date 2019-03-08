Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than 200 pieces of students' artwork are on display in Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 15:08 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 04 July 2019

Sudbury As Our Canvas sees more than 200 pieces in 46 shopfronts, cafes and vacant retail units Picture: ED CLARK

Sudbury As Our Canvas sees more than 200 pieces in 46 shopfronts, cafes and vacant retail units Picture: ED CLARK

ED CLARK

Aspiring artists from Thomas Gainsborough School have added creativity to the window displays of Sudbury thanks to a unique project that was unveiled this week.

Chloe Walker (Year 12 student), Ed Clark (head of art at Thomas Gainsborough School), Judith Blatch (owner of Winch and Blatch), Jessica Arkesden and Masey Hinton (year 12 students) Picture: THOMAS GAINSBOROUGH SCHOOLChloe Walker (Year 12 student), Ed Clark (head of art at Thomas Gainsborough School), Judith Blatch (owner of Winch and Blatch), Jessica Arkesden and Masey Hinton (year 12 students) Picture: THOMAS GAINSBOROUGH SCHOOL

The birthplace of the famous artist has kept with its rich creative tradition after more than 160 students from all year groups exhibited more than 200 pieces in 46 shopfronts, cafes and vacant retail units.

Sudbury As Our Canvas features everything from paintings and drawings to textiles and photographs with the project designed to bring the creativity and talent of the young people into the community in a visible and engaging way.

Students from the school's sixth form have taken leading roles in the development of the project as part of their work for the prestigious gold level Art Award.

You may also want to watch:

Jessica Arkesden, one of the gold award students, said: "This exhibition has allowed us to showcase our school's vast skills and abilities. We are all so proud to be part of this project."

Key to the exhibition's success has been the enthusiastic support from the local businesses which have agreed to exhibit the work in their windows.

Judith Blatch, owner of Winch and Blatch department store, said: "Winch and Blatch is delighted to be working with such inspirational young artists.

"Their work is of an extremely high calibre and I would urge visitors to the town centre to take a few minutes to admire the talent of these young people."

Sudbury As Our Canvas runs until July 12 Picture: ED CLARKSudbury As Our Canvas runs until July 12 Picture: ED CLARK

Thomas Gainsborough School head of art, Ed Clark, added: "We are exceptionally proud of our students, both for the quality of the work they have produced and the effort and ability they have shown in organising and hanging this exhibition. It is testament to the quality of the students at our school."

Sudbury As Our Canvas runs until July 12.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Staggering’ £1m cost of special school’s staff suspensions revealed

Labour's education spokesman Jack Abbott said the figures were staggering Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father breached court order by wishing daughter a happy first birthday

Daniel Edwards admitted one count of breaching a non-molestation order. PHOTO: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Existing steel frame could be used in new public sector hub in Bury St Edmunds

An artist's impression of what the new Western Way public services hub could look like Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

‘I’ll have the advantage everywhere’ - Allen going out to stop icon Melendez in Las Vegas

Suffolk's Arnold Allen, right, fights legend Gilbert Melendez in Las Vegas at UFC 239 this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Daryl Murphy transfer listed by Nottingham Forest – so would you like to see him back at Ipswich Town?

Daryl Murphy has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists