United Nations to visit Jaywick in poverty probe

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC Archant

UN officials are to visit Jaywick as part of an investigation into austerity, poverty and human rights, it has emerged.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The campaign poster uses the old image to promote Donald Trump's cause before the US mid-term elections Picture: STELLA FOR CONGRESS The campaign poster uses the old image to promote Donald Trump's cause before the US mid-term elections Picture: STELLA FOR CONGRESS

Delegates will meet residents at a special event organised by the Clacton and Essex branches of Unite next weekend.

Launching a probe into poverty and human rights in Britain earlier this year, the United Nations aims to examine the impact of government policies on life in the UK.

Bosses will visit Jaywick – twice ranked as one of the UK’s most deprived areas – as part of their fact-finding mission.

Their announcement comes just days after a Republican campaign poster featuring an old photograph of Jaywick Sands sparked fury in the community.

US politician Dr Nick Stella apologised after an image of a rundown street was used by his campaign to warn voters of what could happen if they fail to back Trump in the mid-term elections.

The poster, which Tendring council officials blasted as “appalling”, warns “only you can stop this from becoming reality”.

Millions of pounds has been pumped into regenerating the north Essex village, sparkling backlash at the apparent “smear”.

Officials said: “Our intent was never to smear the town in the photo, now known to us as Jaywick Sands in Essex.”

TDC’s Paul Honeywood, who has special responsibility for Jaywick, outlined work done by authorities since the photograph was taken.

MORE: See before and after pictures of multi-million pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

The UN’s latest inquiry into poverty is being led by Professor Philip Alston, the organisation’s special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.

His most recent investigations have taken him to the US, China, Saudi Arabia and Ghana.

Representatives from the UN are keen to hear from people living in the area at next week’s event.

It is being hosted at the Jaywick Resource Centre on Sunday, November 11.

Presentations from local speakers will begin at 3.30pm, with the floor opened to contributions from guests at 4.30pm.

Hot drinks and biscuits will be served from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.