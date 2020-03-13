E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Teaching to move online as university takes steps to curb spread of virus

PUBLISHED: 17:42 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 13 March 2020

University of Essex vice chancellor Anthony Forster Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX

University of Essex vice chancellor Anthony Forster Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX

Archant

The University of Suffolk and University of Essex have shared plans to protect the health of staff and students amid the spread of coronavirus.

In statements released on Friday, the University of Suffolk (UoS) said it would remain fully operational while considering the delivery of online teaching in the event of staff self-isolating.

The University of Essex announced it would suspend all face-to-face delivery of teaching and supervision from Monday, with all teaching, supervision and academic support moving online.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Anthony Forster said: 'We have not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our campuses.

'Nevertheless, as the number of cases in the UK increases, we want to take pre-emptive steps to protect members of our community and their families from the risk of infection.

'During recent weeks, university colleagues have been developing a phased approach to protect our community. We are now implementing 'Enhanced Protection' measures, with effect from 9am on Monday, March 16.'

Libraries and learning facilities will remain open, with social distancing measures implemented, but all university sports facilities will be closed from midnight on Monday.

Until further notice, Wivenhoe Park Day Nursery will remain open, but all public events and gatherings will be suspended.

Prof Forster added: 'It is important to emphasise that our campuses - which are home to thousands of students - will remain open and we will continue to provide key on-campus services for students and staff.

'On-site services and facilities such as health and well-being services, our health centre, information centre, post room, catering outlets and shops will remain open, with social distancing measures implemented.'

Full details of measures are available online.

A spokesman for UoS said: 'Subject to any change in official guidance, it is our intention that the university will continue to remain fully operational.

'We are looking at how we can continue to deliver teaching and other learning support sessions in the event that some academic staff may be required to self-isolate due to potential contact with others who may be infected with the virus. This includes online delivery of teaching.'

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The latest coronavirus figures have been released Picture:Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus forces the cancellation of May’s PCC and local elections

After three elections in 2019, there will be no elections this year. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘This decision is damaging and inappropriate’ - reaction to Government go-ahead for 400 homes in Suffolk

Horses ride on Warren Hill, protesting against the Hatchfield Farm housing development in Newmarket Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Two men die in collision with van and motorbike

The collision happened in Flaghill Road in Great Bentley last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist with L plate dies at scene of crash – road closed

The accident happened at the junction by the Hurdlemakers Arms in Post Office Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
