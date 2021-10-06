Universal Credit £20 uplift to be withdrawn today

Published: 8:57 AM October 6, 2021

Suffolk claimants of Universal Credit will see their payments fall by £20 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The temporary £20-a-week uplift to Universal Credit implemented at the start of the Covid pandemic is being withdrawn today.

Families across Suffolk will see their credit reduced following the withdrawal of the government’s booster scheme which was introduced to help people on low incomes through the pandemic.

The exact date the money will stop being paid will vary depending on the day claimants usually receive Universal Credit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the withdrawal of the £20 boost, arguing the taxpayer should not subsidise low wages through the benefits system.

But campaigners have called for it to kept due to concerns its removal could force hundreds of thousands of people into poverty.

A number of Suffolk charities, including Home-Start, have warned the cut could force families to choose between heating their homes or buying food.