Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cost of private rents 'leaving many people on knife-edge', charity says

PUBLISHED: 05:30 09 May 2019

People are being forced to decide between paying rent and paying for food as houses are becoming less affordable under Universal Credit Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

People are being forced to decide between paying rent and paying for food as houses are becoming less affordable under Universal Credit Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

A study by homelessness charity Crisis has shown that because of a persistent shortfall between the benefit and the true cost of renting, some areas in Suffolk are almost entirely unaffordable for people on Universal Credit.

The study comes as Ipswich MP Sandy Martin raised concerns in the House of Commons that Universal Credit waiting times are forcing some into poverty.

In Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds less than 1% of rented rooms in house shares are affordable for those under the age of 35 on Shared Accommodation rates, the section of Universal Credit allocated to rent.

Just 5% of one and two-bedroom rented houses were affordable for small families receiving Universal Credit in 2018/19.

A spokesman from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) said: "We've made numerous improvements to Universal Credit - giving support to vulnerable people who need it most, while at the same time helping people get into work faster."

But Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis, said: "We all deserve the dignity and stability that a safe and decent home provides.

"Yet the widening gulf between Universal Credit and private rents is leaving many living on a knife-edge.

"More and more people are forced to make impossible choices between keeping up with the rent and paying for essentials like food and bills."

A spokesman from Ipswich Borough Council, said: "The levels of some private rental properties are a challenge both to tenants on benefit and to the council, which is continuing to offer advice and help for people seeking more affordable housing."

Local Housing Allowance (LHA), which is administered under Universal Credit, is supposed to provide financial support to those on low incomes who are unable to meet housing costs.

Previously, LHA rates were set to ensure that recipients could afford at least 30% of properties in their area.

However in recent times, a freeze in LHA payments has been in place.

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Exit interview: An accident waiting to happen to a vital cog - the Trevoh Chalobah Experience was a joy to watch

Trevoh Chalobah spent the season on loan at Ipswich Town from Chelsea. Picture: ARCHANT

Month’s rainfall in 24 hours as Suffolk records wettest day for six months

Stock image of heavy rainfall in Suffolk. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Cost of private rents ‘leaving many people on knife-edge’, charity says

People are being forced to decide between paying rent and paying for food as houses are becoming less affordable under Universal Credit Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Interactive treasure hunt based around Bury novel is launched

Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists