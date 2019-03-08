Partly Cloudy

Man accused of rape at University of Essex set to stand trial

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 April 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A jury has been empanelled in the trial of a 24-year-old man accused of raping a woman at student halls at the University of Essex in Colchester last year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Sultan Mohammed, of Almond Way, Colchester, who has denied raping a woman in Annan Road, which is where the University of Essex’s Meadows student halls are located.

The charge relates to an alleged sex attack by an intruder at the Meadows student halls at about 6am on October 3 last year.

Mohammed was arrested on Friday, October 5 and charged with rape.

A jury was empanelled this morning (Monday, April 8) and was sent away until this afternoon when prosecution counsel,Andrew Thompson, is expected to open the case.

Judge David Pugh told the jury the trial was expected to last three or four days.

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

'This hasn't been a good week for the Army' - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Farming feature: Were AD plants over-sold? Suffolk and Norfolk farmers assess their pros and cons

A Future Biogas anaerobic digestion plant facility at Egmere, Holkham, in Norfolk Picture: FUTURE BIOGAS

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Farming feature: Were AD plants over-sold? Suffolk and Norfolk farmers assess their pros and cons

A Future Biogas anaerobic digestion plant facility at Egmere, Holkham, in Norfolk Picture: FUTURE BIOGAS

