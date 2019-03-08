Man accused of rape at University of Essex set to stand trial

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A jury has been empanelled in the trial of a 24-year-old man accused of raping a woman at student halls at the University of Essex in Colchester last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Sultan Mohammed, of Almond Way, Colchester, who has denied raping a woman in Annan Road, which is where the University of Essex’s Meadows student halls are located.

The charge relates to an alleged sex attack by an intruder at the Meadows student halls at about 6am on October 3 last year.

Mohammed was arrested on Friday, October 5 and charged with rape.

A jury was empanelled this morning (Monday, April 8) and was sent away until this afternoon when prosecution counsel,Andrew Thompson, is expected to open the case.

Judge David Pugh told the jury the trial was expected to last three or four days.