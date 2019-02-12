Video

University’s ‘suspicious package’ scare – Students sent home for day but buildings back open

Students have been evacuated from the University of Essex in Colchester Picture: ED BRERETON Ed Brereton

A police cordon has lifted and the University of Essex has confirmed all timetabled teaching sessions have been cancelled for the rest of the day following reports of a ‘suspicious package’ at its Colchester campus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Evacution at University of Essex in Colchester Picture: ED BRERETON Evacution at University of Essex in Colchester Picture: ED BRERETON

Students and staff were evacuated from the building and an 100m cordon was put in place following the reports, which police were called to at around 11.50am.

The cordon has since lifted, and staff at the university say all buildings are now back open.

Journalism student Rebecca Russell described the “crazy” moment people were told about the scare.

“It’s crazy. It really crowded outside of the university,” she said.

All buildings at our Colchester Campus are now open. If you've already made your way home, we'll see you back on Campus tomorrow. If not, you should now be able to access your offices and your belongings. All teaching events remain cancelled for today. — University of Essex (@Uni_of_Essex) March 6, 2019

“We first saw there was a scare on the police Facebook page but we didn’t hear anything from the university.

“We have been told not to go back to the university to try and help with the crowding.”

Another student, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I only arrived at 3 o’clock and I couldn’t get to my lecture, this is all insane.

He added: “Turning up and hearing a helicopter at university isn’t normal.

“We all got an email telling us all timetabled lectures were cancelled, but the university is still open, so me coming in is a waste of time now.”

Lexa Olivera-Smith, a Spanish lecturer at the university, tweeted: “A bit scary this afternoon, I had to leave campus without my bag, borrowing cash from colleague.

“Thank goodness everyone was safe, thanks to swift action from uni staff and police.”

A Royal Logistics Corps van was seen heading towards campus – we have contacted the Ministry of Defence for further comment regarding what the suspicious package was and whether it has been detonated.

Earlier, First Essex confirmed that it had diverted its buses away from the university.

Its social media team tweeted: “Due to the evacuation of @Uni_of_Essex #Colchester, services 97, 98, 61, 62 & 75 will divert around the University via Clingoe Hill.

“More information will follow as it becomes available.”

University accommodation is outside the perimeter of the cordon, and all students who live on campus were told to make their way back to their halls of residence.

The students’ union club night was also cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Representatives for the university tweeted: “All buildings at our Colchester campus are now open.

“If you’ve already made your way home, we’ll see you back on campus tomorrow.

“If not, you should now be able to access your offices and your belongings.

“All teaching events remain cancelled for today.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are not currently in a position to comment on the particulars of the package.

“The cordon has been lifted and we can confirm that the package did not pose a risk to the public.”

• Stay with us for more information on this developing story.