Colchester man guilty of university rape

Sultan Mohammed, who was found guilty of rape at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A Colchester man who raped an Essex university student has been been warned he is facing a lengthy jail term when he is sentenced next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The University of Essex in Colchester Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX The University of Essex in Colchester Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Sultan Mohammed, 24, of Almond Way, Colchester, who denied raping the woman on October 3 last year.

Judge David Pugh adjourned sentence until Wednesday (April 17) and warned Mohammed that he is facing a lengthy custodial sentence.

During the five day trial the court heard that the student woke up to find Mohammed having sex with her and initially “froze” before pushing him off her.

Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, claimed Mohammed had been prowling around the Colchester campus in the early hours of the morning and had “probably been looking for some sort of sexual encounter.”

He said Mohammed had come across an insecure door to student accommodation and entered the unlocked room where the student was asleep and started having sex with her.

After leaving the woman’s room Mohammed, who wasn’t a student at the university, was allegedly seen on CCTV trying other doors and windows on the campus.

He was interviewed by police after his handprint was found on a window he had tried to enter.

Giving evidence Mohammed claimed that the woman had invited him into her room and they had flirted with each other.

“It was an instant attraction,” he said.

Mohammed, who told the court he had played football for Colchester United, said he had been to a party on the university campus and had then wandered around the student accommodation looking for an “after party” or “drink-in”.

He claimed he had entered the alleged victim’s accommodation block through an open communal door and had knocked on a door after hearing music.

He claimed the door was opened by the alleged victim who suggested they had their own drink-in.

He said they had talked and flirted before having sex on her bed.

He claimed that during sex she had made him feel uneasy by asking his name several times and he had said: “I think we should stop.”

He said that after leaving the woman’s room he had continued wandering around the site looking for a “drink-in”.

He denied raping the student by having sex with her while she was asleep.