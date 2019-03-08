University of Suffolk Clearing opens - find advice and courses for September 2019

University of Suffolk one-year independence anniversary.

The University of Suffolk has issued guidance to A-level students who may need to apply for a university place through Clearing today.

Amy Yeldham, University of Suffolk student who applied through Clearing.

Students across the UK will today receive their A-level results, with many finding out if they have secured a place at university.

But those who didn't get a place at their preferred establishment can apply for university courses through Clearing from today, with the University of Suffolk ready to offer places to students for courses which haven't been filled.

Cara Shirley from the university's student recruitment team, said: "Clearing is not just for people who didn't get the results they wanted - it's an opportunity for anybody not holding a place at university, or changed their mind.

"The key for us is students shouldn't panic, there are lots of opportunities for everybody.

Phoebe Robichaud-Gavin, University of Suffolk student who applied through Clearing.

"But don't delay either - pick up the phone to universities as soon as possible."

The team said that any information students can have to hand, such as UCAS numbers, is helpful but can begin the ball rolling regardless.

A live list of available courses is published this morning, with the phone lines open from 7am for students to call.

Among some of the courses with openings are biomedical sciences, cyber security, photography, psychology and business to name a few.

Megan Rea, University of Suffolk student who applied through Clearing.

Ms Shirley said: "Clearing isn't a second choice, it is an optimum choice. It isn't a certain type of person - we have mature students that still apply, people that have changed their minds, people that have exceeded their results and those with more options."

Amy Yeldham, a 2019 bioscience graduate at the university was one who applied through Clearing, and this year is one of the advisors taking calls from prospective students to help their applications.

"It took me getting knocked down from A-levels to get on the journey that was Suffolk, and that turned out to be the best opportunity of all," she said.

"You know the effort you have put in and you are disappointed [when you don't get the A-level grades], but it's not in the long run - and that relief when you get that offer is second to none."

Students can phone the Clearing number on 01473 338352 from 7am, or visit the website here.

The university is holding open days this Saturday and Wednesday for students who wish to see the campus and facilities, while tutors and course staff will also be on hand to speak to.

Advice for students and parents using Clearing:

Cara Shirley, University of Suffolk student recruitment team: "Don't panic, take a breath. Think about not just the immediate future but longer term - what are your career aspirations, what do you want to do. Don't delay, contact us - even if you don't have all the information. It's a guided conversation. We are all really friendly and there are no silly questions."

Amy Yeldham, 2019 bioscience graduate: "I came to the University of Suffolk through Clearing as I didn't get the grades to go to my first choice university.

"After visiting the university with my mum, speaking to the tutors and the student ambassador I knew it was the place for me.

"I did loads of research, watching the films the uni produced, looking at their website, joining the new starters Facebook page.

"I could tell the university had a community feel and that really appealed.

"My advice for anyone going through Clearing is don't rush, do your research and make sure your choice feels right.

"Give yourself time to talk to your teachers. For parents, just show you are proud and be proactive. Just that little point of support will go a mile. I came and visited on an open day and that changed everything - you will know what feels right.

"It's amazing and emotional and Clearing will lead you to the best place for you."

Phoebe Robichaud-Gavin, 2019 wildlife, ecology and conservation science: "I had a lot of work experience in the field. I did my work experience at London Zoo and Brighton Sealife Centre, which was a really hands-on experience.

"I didn't get the grades I expected, so I didn't get onto the courses I applied for.

"I had looked at Suffolk before but I thought the grades were too high for me.

"I phoned up anyway and managed to get a place. When Suffolk phoned me up and offered me a place it went from being the worst day to the best day.

"On my course some people want to work with water, electricity and green energy and others want to work with birds in England, whereas I want to work with cheetahs. They really encourage you to choose your own path, so you're not being told that there's only one job you can do at the end."

"Just be confident and really sell yourself. Tell them about all the work experience you have done and how hard working you are. Talk about your story, be honest and they will understand."

Megan Rea, software engineering: "I was doing my Level 3 BTEC at Suffolk New College in electronic and electrical engineering.

"I had my heart set on doing this as a degree at a university in Northamptonshire.

"A week went by and I wasn't having the best time of my life, I was down and I felt so lonely.

"One day I woke up and knew I wanted to come home, I booked my train tickets and spoke to the university.

"Travelling on my train home I searched universities and apprenticeships near me, and I found the University of Suffolk. I came across the software engineering course and I liked what I read.

"I went to the Clearing open day with my parents and we really liked what we saw.

"I enrolled that day through Clearing which was an easy process. As soon as I started my first proper day I knew I had made the right decision.

"Clearing gave me a second chance of starting my degree again and showed me when life changes there are always other options."