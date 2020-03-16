E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

University of Suffolk switches to online teaching to prevent coronavirus spread

PUBLISHED: 20:17 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:52 16 March 2020

The University of Suffolk has announced its switch to online teaching methods Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

The University of Suffolk has announced its switch to online teaching methods Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Archant

The University of Suffolk has announced it is remaining open as fears over coronavirus mount - but will be delivering teaching via online methods.

In a statement posted on the university’s website, it announced its decision to scrap face-to-face teaching with immediate effect to prevent students coming into contact with each other.

The move to deliver teaching online is with immediate effect and students have been contacted via email with regards to their next step.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the university said: “We are following the advice through regular updates from the UK Government, Public Health England and university bodies, for example Universities UK.

“We will continue to take all appropriate and necessary steps, as required by the official advice, to keep our community safe.

“As the situation changes, we will keep you updated with any further action you may need to take.”

The University of Suffolk’s decision comes as many other institutions in the UK adopt similar approaches and move their teaching online.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

15 great garden centre cafes in Suffolk

The new restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Pagepix

Most Read

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

15 great garden centre cafes in Suffolk

The new restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

‘We need to take it seriously’ - public health chief’s coronavirus warning

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, who said the county is in for the

Coronavirus: Charity gala is postponed, but Wendy’s fundraising goes on

The #WeAre30 campaign being launched at Ipswich Town FC training ground. Picture: KEITH SUFFLING

University of Suffolk switches to online teaching to prevent coronavirus spread

The University of Suffolk has announced its switch to online teaching methods Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Diary of a self-isolater - Day One

Working from home is productive but can be lonely Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24