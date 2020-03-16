University of Suffolk switches to online teaching to prevent coronavirus spread

The University of Suffolk has announced it is remaining open as fears over coronavirus mount - but will be delivering teaching via online methods.

In a statement posted on the university’s website, it announced its decision to scrap face-to-face teaching with immediate effect to prevent students coming into contact with each other.

The move to deliver teaching online is with immediate effect and students have been contacted via email with regards to their next step.

A spokesman for the university said: “We are following the advice through regular updates from the UK Government, Public Health England and university bodies, for example Universities UK.

“We will continue to take all appropriate and necessary steps, as required by the official advice, to keep our community safe.

“As the situation changes, we will keep you updated with any further action you may need to take.”

The University of Suffolk’s decision comes as many other institutions in the UK adopt similar approaches and move their teaching online.