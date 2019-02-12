Heavy Showers

University of Suffolk recognised for embracing students from low-participation neighbourhoods

PUBLISHED: 14:21 28 February 2019

The University of Suffolk has been ranked third highest in the south of the UK for widening participation. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

The University of Suffolk has been ranked third highest in the south of the UK for widening participation. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Archant

The University of Suffolk has been recognised for its higher than average proportion of students from low-participation neighbourhoods, earning its place as third in the country for widening participation.

This is the second year in a row that the institution has been recognised, meaning it this year finds itself as the highest ranked university in the south of the UK by the Higher Education Statistics Agency.

Professor Helen Langton, vice-chancellor of the University of Suffolk, said: “As a community impact university we are committed to widening participation and our aim is to attract, retain and to support students from non-traditional groups. 

“Around a quarter of our students come from a low participation neighbourhoods compared to an average for the UK of 11pc.

“We are delighted to be recognised for a second year as the most socially transformative university in the south of the UK.”

