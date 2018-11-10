Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

We need to help people with dementia more, say university researchers

10 November, 2018 - 09:05
University of Suffolk Waterfront building, Ipswich Waterfront

University of Suffolk Waterfront building, Ipswich Waterfront

Archant

Communities have been urged to do more to help rising numbers of people with dementia ahead of a Suffolk conference on one of the county’s growing health challenges.

The University of Suffolk will today (Saturday, November 10) stage its Movement and Memories Exploring Perceptions of Dementia conference at its Ipswich Waterfront site.

The day-long event, funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), is designed to show the difference the arts can make in supporting people living with the condition.

University of Suffolk research associate Katie Tyrrell, who has helped organise the event, said the organisation had embraced supporting people with dementia, because so many staff and students look after relatives affected by it.

And she encouraged other community groups and organisations to help in the same way to tackle the problem.

“Dementia has been on the agenda for us for quite a long time,” she said.

“Because Suffolk has quite an ageing population, we feel that we should be helping the community and getting public engagement for something that is so important.

“Arts for people with dementia is really important, as there are more people living with dementia.

“Within communities, it’s really important to have activities and services that provide things for people who might not be able to access those things in the care setting.

“We need more services and provision to help that.”

The event is aimed at carers, practitioners, researchers, those living with dementia and members of public.

At the heart of the day will be a performance by the internationally acclaimed physical theatre company Gecko, which will draw on the experiences of those living with dementia and carers.

There will be “living with dementia” talks and personal experiences, themed music and video and a presentation of the results from the evaluation of the Sue Ryder Dementia Together service.

The number of older people living with dementia in Suffolk is expected to almost double to nearly 20,000 over the next 15 years or so.

University of Suffolk students are also encouraged to become “dementia friends”, where they learn about the best ways of supporting people with the condition.

Topic Tags:

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

07:30 Andrew Hirst
Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Suffolk council chiefs have been accused of playing “backdoor politics” to push through proposals for a massive substation in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

05:59 Andrew Papworth
The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

This is a the shocking moment a car swerves and flips over on a fast-moving dual carriageway, narrowly missing other cars and ending up in a hedge.

We need to help people with dementia more, say university researchers

51 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
University of Suffolk Waterfront building, Ipswich Waterfront

Communities have been urged to do more to help rising numbers of people with dementia ahead of a Suffolk conference on one of the county’s growing health challenges.

Quiz Many happy royal returns to the region - Celebrating Prince Charles’ 70th birthday

07:30 Judy Rimmer
Prince Charles at the Walton-on-Naze Coastguard HQ in May 1989. Picture: ARCHANT

As the Prince of Wales turns 70 on November 14, people across East Anglia will be recalling their meetings with him over the years. Here we look back at his links with the region.

Caught in the act – Thief snared by holidaymaker using app on phone

07:30 Jane Hunt
Arthur Edwards Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A burglar was spotted prowling around an Ipswich home by the owner after he was alerted to the break-in by a phone app, a court heard.

Prisoner serving 15-year sentence for robbery and theft absconds from Suffolk jail

07:11 Michael Steward
Gerry Sergeant, who has absconded from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Members of the public are being advised by police not to approach a prisoner who has absconded from Hollesley Bay.

Attacker grabbed woman by the throat and threw her to floor in church

05:42 Jane Hunt
Leon Woods has been jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man who attacked a woman in a church in Hadleigh has been jailed for 20 months.

Most read

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Attacker grabbed woman by the throat and threw her to floor in church

Leon Woods has been jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A cheerleading coach who was sexting a teen is among those jailed this week

Cheerleading coach Chase Fowler was jailed for grooming teenage girls Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Man seriously hurt in hit and run crash

The Quayside, Woodbridge, at the junction with Hamblin Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24