University graduation ceremonies on Ipswich Waterfront postponed due to coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 09:09 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 17 October 2020
Archant
Graduation ceremonies for more than 1,700 students at the University of Suffolk will be postponed due to Covid-19.
The students officially graudate this week, ut the university said events that would have taken place this autumn have been delayed until next year.
Vice-chancellor and chief executive officer, Professor Helen Langton, said: “I am extremely proud of the Class of 2020. They have shown a great deal of resilience in the last few months and despite the global pandemic, they have managed to finish their time at University and to graduate.
“It is incredibly disappointing not to be able to hold the graduation ceremonies for the time being. Celebrating the achievements of our graduates alongside their family and friends is something I personally always look forward to and I know my colleagues feel the same.
“We are committed that as Covid passes, we find a way to bring all of the Class of 2020 together and to celebrate in style.”
