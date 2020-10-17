E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

University graduation ceremonies on Ipswich Waterfront postponed due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:09 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 17 October 2020

Students from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day in 2019. Ceremonies this year are postponed due to coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Students from the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College celebrate their graduation day in 2019. Ceremonies this year are postponed due to coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Graduation ceremonies for more than 1,700 students at the University of Suffolk will be postponed due to Covid-19.

The University of Suffolk's graduation ceremonies have been delayed dueb to Covid-19. Pictured is a ceremony from a previous year. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLKThe University of Suffolk's graduation ceremonies have been delayed dueb to Covid-19. Pictured is a ceremony from a previous year. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

The students officially graudate this week, ut the university said events that would have taken place this autumn have been delayed until next year.

You may also want to watch:

Vice-chancellor and chief executive officer, Professor Helen Langton, said: “I am extremely proud of the Class of 2020. They have shown a great deal of resilience in the last few months and despite the global pandemic, they have managed to finish their time at University and to graduate.

“It is incredibly disappointing not to be able to hold the graduation ceremonies for the time being. Celebrating the achievements of our graduates alongside their family and friends is something I personally always look forward to and I know my colleagues feel the same.

“We are committed that as Covid passes, we find a way to bring all of the Class of 2020 together and to celebrate in style.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Trio charged with conspiracy to commit DVLA fraud

The DVLA in Swansea Picture: PA IMAGES

Sleeping man saved from ‘heavily smoke-logged’ flat after kitchen fire

Crews attended the fire in Elmstead Road, Colchester after cooking was left unattended in the oven. Stock image. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Where are Covid rates rising fastest in Suffolk?

Babergh currently has the highest coronavirus case rate in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe man charged with wounding with intent

Daniel Eacott appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Campaigners frustrated over late changes to Sizewell C plans

Campaigners present a petition against Sizewell C at Downing Street Picture: STOP SIZEWELL C/TASC