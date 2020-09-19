What rank was the University of Suffolk given in The Times’ higher education guide?

The University of Suffolk has risen seven places in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide for 2021 Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK Archant

The University of Suffolk has risen seven places in the Times’ higher education guide - but it still ranks as one of the lowest in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021 was published on Friday, with the University of Suffolk placing at 122nd out of 131 institutions throughout the UK.

The university, which as a central hub at Ispwich Waterfront and five campuses around the country, said the low ranking can be partly attributed to the guide’s use of the Research Excellence Framework (REF) from 2014 when the institution was not independent.

A range of factors, such as student satisfaction with teaching quality, the wider student experience and entrance qualifications held by new starters, were used to calculate the guide.

MORE: New £9.6m digital tech centre to be open for students by January

The Times and The Sunday Times have together published the Good University Guide since 2013 to publish what they call the “most comprehensive guide to higher education in Britain”.

Top of the list for 2021 was the University of Cambridge, followed by Oxford in second and St Andrews in third.

You may also want to watch:

The University of Suffolk took its current name in 2016 when it was awarded university status, having previously been known as University Campus Suffolk.

Prior to the change, students’ degrees were awarded by the Unversity of East Anglia or the University of Essex.

Professor Mohammad Dastbaz, deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Suffolk, said the university has performed better in other guides which do not refer to the REF 2014 framework.

He said: “We are pleased to have moved up in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021.

“It is worth noting that the table uses the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2014 and because the University of Suffolk was not an independent university in 2014, it was therefore not included.

“This continues to have a detrimental impact on the university’s performance in league tables, such as The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021.

“Tables such as the Guardian University Guide 2021 published earlier this month which do not refer to REF offer a more accurate reflection of the university’s progress and achievements to date - we have climbed 22 places in this guide.”

MORE: Inside the new socially-distanced University of Suffolk