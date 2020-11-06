University students receive police training aiming to reduce sexual offences

Students at the university of Essex have received police training about consent Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Detectives from Essex Police have provided training to university students in Colchester with the aim of reducing sexual offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives from the force’s public protection unit, which investigates sex offences, provided the training to students who are part of the University of Essex’s residence life team.

The team, which provides welfare support at the university, has used the training received from officers to deliver introductory sessions to students living on campus.

The training included interactive sessions on consent, harrassment and hate crime as well as making students aware of the online reporting platform – Report and Support.

You may also want to watch:

Officers have also provided training to university security staff so they know what they should do if someone reports an offence; as well as the best way to engage with a victim, and how to provide information to police.

MORE: Crime down more than 15% in Suffolk and Essex during lockdown

Detective Inspector Craig Wiggins said: “It’s really important young people are armed with information about issues like consent so we can all keep each other safe.

“The students we’ve provided training to will now be able to provide that training to other students and hopefully that peer-to-peer conversation will be really impactive.”

Detective Inspector Yoni Adler added: “By better equipping security staff with knowledge about what they need to do if someone reports an offence will hopefully mean we’ll be better placed to bring an offender to justice.

“This work with the University of Essex also emphasises their commitment to keeping their students safe and this partnership work is really important.”

Registrar Bryn Morris said: “We’re grateful for this help from Essex Police. Working in partnership with them will help to keep our community safe, and ensure our staff have access to their latest advice and guidance.”