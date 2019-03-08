Sunshine and Showers

Can you give six-year-old Bailey a home?

PUBLISHED: 15:59 08 March 2019

Could you make it third time lucky for Bailey? Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Could you make it third time lucky for Bailey? Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

SUFFOLK RSPCA

Bailey has returned to the RSPCA after failing to settle in with his new owners.

Bailey needs a home with no children or other animals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBailey needs a home with no children or other animals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was originally brought to the centre by an RSPCA inspector at the end of last year.

Things seemed to be looking up for the canine in 2019 when he was welcomed into a new home.

However, he had to return to the centre after he failed to adapt to some members of the family.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: “Bailey didn’t settle with some of the family members in the home and therefore we are looking for a single person or a middle-aged couple with no other pets and no children.

Six year old Bailey loves a cuddle with those he is comfortable with Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCASix year old Bailey loves a cuddle with those he is comfortable with Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

“We do not know much about Bailey’s past since he first came in to our care but we are aware that he can be very wary around younger male adults.

“Bailey spent around four weeks in his new home before being returned to us. He settled in very well with the adults in the home and couldn’t be faulted with them.”

Bailey, who is described as a ‘very loyal companion’, seems to become uneasy around males in their 20s.

Bailey will need to be in a home which doesn’t have frequent visitors, children or other animals.

Joy Wilding, animal care assistant, said: “He is a really affectionate happy boy and he just loves cuddles, that’s my favourite thing about him.

“He loves trying to sit on your lap as often as he can and he is great at playing with the rope toy which he has the most fun with.”

Bailey also enjoys being outside and going on walks. He adores playing with toys, a ragger being his favourite.

Bailey is currently undergoing treatment for a skin condition and is responding well to the medication. The centre may be able offer support with this.

If you have a Bailey sized space in your home and heart you can find out more by contacting the charity on 0300 999 7321 or sending an email.

