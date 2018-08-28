Showers to scatter Suffolk skies as weekend approaches

Unsettled weather is set to continue into the weekend, with showers potentially disrupting Remembrance Day services.

Showers look set to scatter Suffolk skies as the week draws to a close and a warm weekend will follow with temperatures in the mid-teens.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “The skies will be increasingly cloudy as the night goes on with lows of 6C.

“It will be a gloomy start to Friday in Suffolk. There will be spits and spots of rain first thing in the morning with intermittent showers as the day goes on.

“The cloud will increase into Friday night and there will some heavy rain going into Saturday morning, with some gusty winds which could reach up to 40-45 miles per hour. These gusts should subside by Saturday morning.

“The weekend will be largely dry with sunny intervals with temperature reaching 13C. Sunday looks to be cloudy with the potential of showers.”