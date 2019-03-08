7 unusual Airbnb's in Suffolk - including a treehouse and a windmill

Will you be holidaying closer to home this year? Spruce up your 'staycations' by visiting one of these unusual AirBnBs in Suffolk.

Ballingdon Mill Retreat

An artists retreat in an 18th century windmill base just outside of Sudbury makes the perfect 'off grid' home for those looking to escape.

The Mill is heated by large wood burning stove, with a double bed, duvet and an electric blanket to keep you warm on winter nights.

Previous guests called it an "idyllic and unusual place to stay" - in a great location for hikes and cycle rides.

Old Fire Station house

Classed as a 'tiny house' this building in the heart of Brandon has had a varied life.

Originally, it was built to house the town's fire pump, later converted to the town conveniences, and then used as a store.

Strategically placed in amidst the hustle and bustle, the space consists of a bedroom, a bathroom, a kitchen and a small outside seating area.

Previous guests said: "We stayed a week and never tired of returning to the warmth, the cosiness and the calm decor."

Magical treehouse in the heart of Waveney Valley

There aren't many treehouses which can boast having central heating, a flushing toilet and a shower - but this 'treehouse' in the centre of Waveney Valley can do just that.

The arts and crafts-style treehouse, which is solar-powered, has been naturally formed around growing trees on a 40 acre hobby farm.

Guests loved the "rustic setting" and how it is "both unique and quirky but also comfortable and luxurious".

Houseboat on the River Orwell

Originally built in 1905, 'Adelaar' is a Dutch barge which has been modernised over the years and is located on the foreshore of the River Orwell just a five minute walk from Pin Mill.

Guests have been pleased by the size of the boat - with one commenting "this is a surprisingly spacious boat - you can stand up straight almost everywhere."

Butley Priory - magical 12th century Abbey

A former Augustinian monastery, the Butley Priory has stone vaulted arches, huge fireplaces and enormous bedrooms and can house more than 16 guests.

Perfect for a weekend away with friends the Abbey has been converted to become a family house - with eight bedrooms, six baths and deep in the Suffolk countryside.

Here be dragons

Previously unchartered, this property known locally as 'the Dragon House' has featured in periodicals and on TV on account of its eclectic design.

The staircase winds around a raw tree trunk and it features a sedum roof - just two miles away from Westhall.

Boutique style Windmill in Woodbridge

This Grade II listed building is a five-storey windmill with its own private courtyard close to the Market Square in Woodbridge.

It is the only habitable windmill in Woodbridge - making it a completely unique experience.

One guest recommended the property for its "fantastic location in easy walking distance of everything in town as well as the harbour and River Deben."

