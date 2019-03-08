Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

7 unusual Airbnb's in Suffolk - including a treehouse and a windmill

PUBLISHED: 18:59 26 May 2019

Butley Priory is now available for people to rent on Airbnb. Photo: FABIAN BLASCHKE

Butley Priory is now available for people to rent on Airbnb. Photo: FABIAN BLASCHKE

Fabian Blaschke

Will you be holidaying closer to home this year? Spruce up your 'staycations' by visiting one of these unusual AirBnBs in Suffolk.

Ballingdon Mill retreat Sudbury. Picture: AIRBNBBallingdon Mill retreat Sudbury. Picture: AIRBNB

Ballingdon Mill Retreat

An artists retreat in an 18th century windmill base just outside of Sudbury makes the perfect 'off grid' home for those looking to escape.

The Mill is heated by large wood burning stove, with a double bed, duvet and an electric blanket to keep you warm on winter nights.

Previous guests called it an "idyllic and unusual place to stay" - in a great location for hikes and cycle rides.

The old fire station house, Brandon. Picture: AIRBNBThe old fire station house, Brandon. Picture: AIRBNB

Old Fire Station house

Classed as a 'tiny house' this building in the heart of Brandon has had a varied life.

Originally, it was built to house the town's fire pump, later converted to the town conveniences, and then used as a store.

Strategically placed in amidst the hustle and bustle, the space consists of a bedroom, a bathroom, a kitchen and a small outside seating area.

Magical treehouse in the heart of Waveney Valley. Picture: AIRBNBMagical treehouse in the heart of Waveney Valley. Picture: AIRBNB

Previous guests said: "We stayed a week and never tired of returning to the warmth, the cosiness and the calm decor."

See more pictures and enquire about the property here.

Magical treehouse in the heart of Waveney Valley

There aren't many treehouses which can boast having central heating, a flushing toilet and a shower - but this 'treehouse' in the centre of Waveney Valley can do just that.

Boathouse on the River Orwell. Picture: AIRBNBBoathouse on the River Orwell. Picture: AIRBNB

The arts and crafts-style treehouse, which is solar-powered, has been naturally formed around growing trees on a 40 acre hobby farm.

Guests loved the "rustic setting" and how it is "both unique and quirky but also comfortable and luxurious".

Houseboat on the River Orwell

Originally built in 1905, 'Adelaar' is a Dutch barge which has been modernised over the years and is located on the foreshore of the River Orwell just a five minute walk from Pin Mill.

Butley Priory – magical 12th century Abbey. Picture: AIRBNBButley Priory – magical 12th century Abbey. Picture: AIRBNB

Guests have been pleased by the size of the boat - with one commenting "this is a surprisingly spacious boat - you can stand up straight almost everywhere."

See more pictures here.

Butley Priory - magical 12th century Abbey

A former Augustinian monastery, the Butley Priory has stone vaulted arches, huge fireplaces and enormous bedrooms and can house more than 16 guests.

The dragon house. Picture: AIRBNBThe dragon house. Picture: AIRBNB

Perfect for a weekend away with friends the Abbey has been converted to become a family house - with eight bedrooms, six baths and deep in the Suffolk countryside.

See more here.

Here be dragons

Previously unchartered, this property known locally as 'the Dragon House' has featured in periodicals and on TV on account of its eclectic design.

Boutique style Windmill in Woodbridge. Picture: AIRBNBBoutique style Windmill in Woodbridge. Picture: AIRBNB

The staircase winds around a raw tree trunk and it features a sedum roof - just two miles away from Westhall.

See more pictures and check out the property here.

Boutique style Windmill in Woodbridge

This Grade II listed building is a five-storey windmill with its own private courtyard close to the Market Square in Woodbridge.

It is the only habitable windmill in Woodbridge - making it a completely unique experience.

One guest recommended the property for its "fantastic location in easy walking distance of everything in town as well as the harbour and River Deben."

See more of the windmill here.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

TeigyFest music festival raises cash for girl affected by cold sore virus

Rebbeca and Tony Bayliss with their daughters Tracey (left) and Teigan (right) at 'TeigyFest' which raised awareness of the dangers of kissing newborn babies. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Plans submitted for 420 new homes at Colchester’s Fiveways Fruit Farm site

The proposed development would see the Fiveways junction transformed into a four-arm roundabout Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

7 unusual Airbnb’s in Suffolk – including a treehouse and a windmill

Butley Priory is now available for people to rent on Airbnb. Photo: FABIAN BLASCHKE

Seaside fun in Bury St Edmunds at annual Whitsun Fayre

'The beach' proved popular with families at the Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury

There’s more to Aldeburgh Festival than music as alternative 2019 programme unveiled

Alice Zawadzki will be performing at The Pumphouse in Aldeburgh as part of an alternative Aldeburgh Festival programme Photo:Stephen Jay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists