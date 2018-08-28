Why did an air ambulance land in Christchurch Park yesterday?

The helicopter was spotted flying over Ipswich and over to Christchurch Park Picture: GAVIN LEE FOSTER Archant

An air ambulance was called to Christchurch Park yesterday to reports of a man suffering a medical emergency.

The red helicopter was seen flying over the town and landing in the area of Christchurch yesterday afternoon, Thursday, November 8.

It has now been revealed by the East of England Ambulance Service that a man was suffering a medical emergency in the park and tragically died soon after.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, two ambulance officer vehicles and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to Arcade Street, Ipswich yesterday, November 8, following reports of a man suffering a medical emergency.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of all concerned, the patient died on the scene.”

Residents reported that the helicopter landed at around 4.10pm on the north side of the park.

An eyewitness claims that they saw the air ambulance touch-down on the front lawn of Christchurch Mansion.

The Suffolk Constabulary have stated that they were not involved in anything related to incident or the air ambulance.

