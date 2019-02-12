Colchester murder victim died of ‘stab wound to lung’

A 49-year-old man stabbed to death in Colchester died of injuries to his left lung, a post-mortem has revealed.

Carl Hopkins, from Colchester, was found dead in Ryegate Road, near Castle Park, at just after 8.20am on Monday, February 11.

A post mortem examination has since revealed he died as a result of a stab wound to the left lung.

Mr Hopkins’ body was discovered by paramedics just hours after another stabbing in Colchester, which police believe is linked to the murder.

A 40-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his back in nearby George Street at about 9.55pm on Sunday, February 10.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Since launching the murder probe, police now believe both incidents are drugs related and isolated in nature.

Police have stepped up patrols in Colchester town centre since the murder in a bid to offer reassurance to the public.

Essex Police said they are “still working around the clock”, and are urging anyone who may have seen anything or who may have captured dash cam footage to come forward.

Senior Investigating officer Det Supt Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Ryegate Road area on Sunday evening or Monday morning who may have mobile phone or dash cam footage that could assist our investigation.

“Equally if anyone was in the George Street area and saw anything suspicious or captured any footage we would also like to hear from them.

“We have a team of dedicated, specialist detectives working around the clock and we are doing all we can to catch those responsible.”

People with information or footage should contact the North Major Crime team on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.