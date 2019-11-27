Live

UPDATES as rain causes chaos on Suffolk's roads

Flooding has caused disruption on roads in Suffolk this morning Picture: CHRIS THEOBOLD Archant

It has been a busy morning on the roads across Suffolk as flooding has already caused a closure on the A14 and slow driving conditions on the A12.

Stay with us for the latest information as the heavy rainfall causes disruption on roads across the county.

