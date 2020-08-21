Breaking

Power cable comes down and sets trees alight

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire near Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

A power cable came down near Sudbury and set alight some trees - putting a house with a thatched roof in danger.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue, as well as three from Essex Fire and Rescue attended on Upper Farm road, Ashen.

Crews were called just after 6.30pm on Friday, August 21.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue said crews arrived to find a power cable had come down and set trees alight close to a thatched building.

Crews waited for UK Power Networks to arrive and isolate the arcing cable.

Two crews from Sudbury and one each from Long Melford and Haverhill attended the incident, as well as two crews from Halstead and one from Basildon.

A stop was called on the incident at 7.41pm.