Power cable comes down and sets trees alight

PUBLISHED: 21:20 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:20 21 August 2020

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire near Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

A power cable came down near Sudbury and set alight some trees - putting a house with a thatched roof in danger.

Four crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue, as well as three from Essex Fire and Rescue attended on Upper Farm road, Ashen.

Crews were called just after 6.30pm on Friday, August 21.

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue said crews arrived to find a power cable had come down and set trees alight close to a thatched building.

Crews waited for UK Power Networks to arrive and isolate the arcing cable.

Two crews from Sudbury and one each from Long Melford and Haverhill attended the incident, as well as two crews from Halstead and one from Basildon.

A stop was called on the incident at 7.41pm.

