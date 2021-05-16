Farm to use renovated rail carriages as holiday lets

Published: 6:15 AM May 16, 2021

The new holiday lets will be created at land near Rendham - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to use refurbished railway carriages as holiday lets in a Suffolk village have been given the go-ahead.

East Suffolk Council has approved plans for ten of the railway carriages to be sited on land at Upper Grove Farm, in Rendham.

In a design and access statement prepared by Hollins Architects, Surveyors and Planning Consultants, developers said the carriages would help meet increased demand for holiday let properties driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is proven demand to increase the number of available holiday-let properties in tourist popular locations, such as Suffolk," read the statement.

"The re-use or recycling of former railway carriages for tourist accommodation clearly represents an opportunity to promote sustainable development and we believe that this proposal can be supported through both national and local planning policies."

Rendham Parish Council said it had met with the owners of the site and felt it was going to be "a low-key development".

You may also want to watch:

"Concerns in the village about the water main, broadband, street lighting and entertainment were unfounded at present," read the council's statement.

The plans received two letters of objection, with some neighbours concerned about the potential impact on local wildlife including barn owls and red kites, as well as the loss of the visual amenity to local people.

Concerns were also raised about a potential increase in traffic in the area, brought about by those visiting the proposed holiday lets.

Despite these concerns, council planning officers said the proposals would have "little impact on the character of the existing grassed meadow".

"The design of the units is considered acceptable and would provide a more unique option for tourists," read the officer's report.

"The number of units proposed is modest and their spacious setting on the site would ensure that a rural character is retained."

The holiday let plans were recommended for approval, which was granted by East Suffolk Council.