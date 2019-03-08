Uproar over “hideous” yellow road markings in Woodbridge street

Yellow lines have been painted along Church Street in Woodbridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

A series of “hideous” yellow lines painted along a Woodbridge shopping street are causing uproar in the town.

The lines, which indicate no stopping, have been the talk of the town since they appeared in Church Street earlier this week.

They have been painted every 6ft along the road but have been widely criticised by the community, who have described them as ‘“a pig’s ear”.

Russell Stowe, who owns a violin shop in Church Street, said: “They have been put along the whole of the road on the curb and onto the pavement every three metres.

“It looks horrific. “I don’t think I have ever complained about anything in the 30 years I have been here - I am not one of those people. “They have painted onto these lovely old pavements with these bright yellow lines.”

The yellow lines are thought to be an attempt to cut down on people stopping in the road to pop into nearby shops, but business owners in the area say they rely on people being able to stop and make deliveries.

Kevin Hasnip, who owns Hasnip’s bike repair shop on Church Street, said: “So many people have come up to me today and asked what they are for.

“Most people don’t even know what they are for. “It just looks so awful, it’s hideous. If you came here as a stranger to the area it doesn’t give a good impression.

“It doesn’t suit a town like Woodbridge.

“I wouldn’t expect to see something like that in Woodbridge, it looks more like something on a main road in London.

“If they had painted them in Aldeburgh or Southwold here would be uproar.

“Surely they didn’t need to paint so many of them so close to each other.”

The rest of the road, down to the Anchor Pub, has also had its double yellow lines repainted - but some argue they are too bright to suit the town.

A shopkeeper in Church Street, who wished not to be named, added: “Shops have got to have deliveries at some point, there is just no getting round that.

“The yellow paint is so bright it looks almost luminous.

“I was a bit surprised they didn’t use something more subtle.”

Suffolk County Council were been contacted for comment.