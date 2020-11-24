Nominations sought for national coronavirus community heroes competition

Community heroes under the age of 30 are being sought for a national competition Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk’s community heroes who have gone above and beyond to help others during the pandemic are being sought for a national competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Young adults across the county are in with a chance of winning up to £250 in Amazon vouchers for their role in helping others throughout the pandemic, as part of the competition organised by Urban Jungle.

Nominations could be for those who have been shopping for an old neighbour – or for frontline health care heroes – and the nominator could also win a £100 voucher.

Urban Jungle CEO Jimmy Williams said: “We think young adults have had to endure a lot in 2020 and want to do our bit to say ‘thank you’.

“Perhaps they went shopping for an ill neighbour, took up the slack at work when others couldn’t or have been on the front line. We want to hear your nomination.”

Four runners up will also receive £50 Amazon vouchers. Nominees must be between 18 and 30 years old.

Nominations can be made here.

Nominations must be made before midnight Friday January 7, 2021.